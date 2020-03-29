Betty A. Welles, 67, of Altoona, died Wednesday morning at UPMC Altoona.
She was born in Wayne County. She was raised by the late Neil and Evelyn Bennett. Betty was twice married. She married David Welles in 1978. He preceded her in death on June 10, 2004. She later married Sam Campbell. He preceded her in death in 2013.
Betty is survived by three sons, David (Donna) of Ulster, Bradley (Heather Boston) of Altoona, and Chris of Duncansville; six grandchildren, Ashlee, Haylee, Hollee, Blake, Braden, and Raine; three sisters, Christine (Eddie), Elva (Mark), and Louise; and a large extended family.
She was preceded in death by an infant son, Chad.
Betty retired after 21 years of service from Walmart where she worked as a department manager. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. She enjoyed crafts and going to camp and spending time with her grandchildren.
Due to recent COVID-19 recommendations, a memorial service will be announced at a later date. Inurnment will take place in Wayne County.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 810 Ruskin Drive, Altoona, PA 16602.
