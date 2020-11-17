Softly in the morning, you heard a gentle call, you took the hand God offered you and quietly left us all ...
Betty Ann Allyn, 90, of Candor, New York, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at the Bridgewater Rehabilitation Center in Binghamton, New York.
Betty was born on June 30, 1930 in Cleveland, Ohio. She was a member of the Lakeview Chapel. She enjoyed sewing, completing puzzles, swimming and reading. Many will remember Betty from working at the Bargain Center and Newberry’s in Owego. In addition, she also worked at the Endicott Johnson Shoe Factory in Owego and West Corners.
Betty is survived by her daughters, Phyllis (Robert) Dodzweit of Maine, New York and Judith Barrett of Richford, New York; her grandchildren, Natalie Sasina, Jason Dodzweit, Jenny Campbell, Shawn (Kim) Barrett and James Barrett; and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, James Wheeler and William (Elaine) Wheeler; and sisters-in-law, Peg Wheeler and Laura Jean Strunk. Several nieces, nephews and their families also survive, among them a special niece, Deb Knowlton who opened her home to mom. Her kindness will always be remembered. We are so very grateful for the care and love Mom received at Bridgewater. A special thank you to the nurses and staff.
Betty was predeceased by her husband, Dever R. Allyn; a son, Edward Allyn; her son-in-law, James Barrett; a grandson, Steven Barrett; siblings, Joseph, Francis and Earl Wheeler, Ethel Pacsuta and Laura Raymond.
Abiding with the families wishes, there will be no services. Memories may be shared at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
