Betty B. Whipple, 72, of 131 Colonial Drive, Towanda, passed away Monday, Nov. 16, 2020 at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Betty was born July 30, 1948, the daughter of Rodney J. Whipple and Laura L. Mast Whipple. She was a graduate of Troy High School with the Class of 1968 and was formerly employed by the Bradford County Manor and Serve, Inc. Betty was a member of the Assembly of God Church in Towanda and volunteered in the lunch room of the Colonial Towers, Towanda. Betty was loved by all.
Surviving are her sisters, Marcia Flanagan of Towanda; Karen Prescott and husband, Thomas Prescott of Alabama; brothers, Joseph Myner of Towanda, Rodney Dexter of Towanda, Jay Comish of Towanda; John Myner of Towanda, nieces, Debra Dexter and fiancé Daniel Lane, Diane Dexter and friend Jim Leighton, Michelle and Scott Streeter, Leigh and Dylan Adams, Laura Chamberlain, Melinda and Joel Bradley, Kelli Lynne Prescott, and Jordan and Evan Hock, nephews, Andy and Shelly Dexter, Glen and Audra Flanagan, Robert and Donna Flanagan, Paul Myner, Timothy Chamberlain, John Ryan and Jaime Fields, and David Prescott as well as numerous great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Betty was predeceased by her father, Rodney J. Whipple on March 6, 2005; her mother, Laura L. Whipple on Nov. 20, 2012; nephews, James Flanagan in 1993, Art Goulding in 2017; and sister-in-law, Ann Dexter in 2019.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in the South Hill Cemetery, Orwell Township. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Assembly of God Church, 20 Kingsbury Ave., Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850 in Betty’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
