Betty “Betsy” (Walton) Field, Age 83 passed away Monday, August 22, 2022, at home with her loving family by her side. Betsy was born March 1, 1939, in Blossburg, PA daughter of the late William & Betty (Knapp) Walton. She was a graduate of Thomas A. Edison High School and on October 19, 1968, was married to William E. Field, and celebrated 54 years of marriage. She was previously employed as a telephone operator, worked at Westinghouse where she met her husband Bill, and her last employment was at the Bradford County Daycare. Betsy was a member of the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church and in her spare time enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, gardening, swimming at the YMCA and spending time with her loving family. Betsy was known for her love of baking and her famous cinnamon rolls. Betsy and Bill also enjoyed several trips to Georgia where they volunteered their time with Wesleyan funded projects to help out underprivileged youth.
She is survived by her husband William “Bill” Field of Ridgebury, children, Michelle & Randy Vargason of East Smithfield, Michael & Stacy Beemer of Gillett, Jeffrey Beemer of Ulster, Susie Beemer of East Smithfield, Stacey Beemer of Athens, Rebecca & Rodney Stanfield of Ridgebury, Dodie & Mike Adams of Sayre, eleven grandchildren, several great and great-great grandchildren, a sister Shirley Perry and her companion Don of Ft. Pierce, FL, step-sister, Robin and John Olivier of Richmond, VA, step-brother, Jack and Annette Christian, of Saulsbury, MA, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Betsy was predeceased by her parents and a sister Jeannie Ramsey.
Family and friends are invited to call from 10 to 11 AM Saturday, August 27, 2022, at the Mt. Pisgah Wesleyan Church, 6346 Berwick Turnpike, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16914. Her service will be held there at 11AM with Pastor Jeff Falke officiating. Interment will follow in Hanlon Hill Cemetery.
Memorials in Betsy’s memory may be made to Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848. The Roberts Funeral Home, Inc., 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894 has been entrusted with funeral arrangements.
