Matthew 11:28-30 “Come to me, all you are who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy and my burden is light.”
Betty G Horton, 83 a resident of the Bradford county Manor Memory Lane, Burlington since September 2021. Formerly of Churchill in Towanda, PA, passed away Thursday evening January 5th 2023 at the Bradford County Manor in Burlington. Born on November 24th 1939 in Waverly, NY< she was the daughter of Walter M Kinney and Cynthia Boardman Kinney. On June 12th 1965 she was married to Albert W Horton at the North Waverly Chapel in Waverly ,NY.
She is survived by three children Doug P Horton( Kim) of Towanda PA, Robert M Horton(Lori) of Ulster PA, and Ronald P Horton( Kathy) of Jeannette PA. Grandchildren Zachary Horton, Matthew Horton, Jacob Horton, Kelsey Horton, Amanda Horton, Nathan Horton, and Nevaeh Horton. A brother Burton Kinney of Clearwater, FL along with several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by sister-in-law Dolores Kinney wife of Brother Burton Kinney.
Betty was a member of the Saco of Baptist Church for many years, in those years gave much enjoyment to people , as the pianist and organist for the church. Later attending hope Baptist Church in Herrickville.
Betty Attended Bible college in New York State for a period of time and then became employed with the Daily Review in Towanda until her retirement 31 years later there she served as an accountant and worked in the collections department.
Betty had many joys in life one was the love for her family and her grandchildren she enjoyed the outside from picking cherries to apples to berries along with many hobbies.
A heartfelt thank you is passed on as she would have wanted two all those that had cared for her in the past year or so Guthrie Hospice Bradford county Manor memory lane and all the others
Service will be planned at a later date.
Memories and condolences for the family may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.tiogapointcremation.com Caring assistance is being provided by Cooley-Tioga Point Cremation & Burial Options, Inc. 802 N. Main St., Athens, PA 18810.
