Betty Helen Jackson, age 95, of Laceyville, PA passed away at her home on Saturday morning, June 24, 2023.
Betty was born on February 9, 1928. She was the daughter of the late Guerdon (d. February 23, 1983) and Georgianna Long Adams (d. August 16, 1988).
She was married to the late Ralph D. Jackson and was a housewife and homemaker for her family. After her husband passed away, she was hired by John Parys as the bookkeeper for his farm and retail store and, in his later years, was John’s primary caregiver.
Betty attended the Braintrim Baptist Church and the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church. She enjoyed wildlife especially watching birds. Betty was very skilled at creating crafts and coloring. She was proud of the intricate egg decorating that she was skilled at.
Betty is survived by her son, Mark Jackson of Laceyville, PA; her grandchildren, Scott Jackson (Melissa) of McKinley, TX and Michelle Smith of New York, NY; her great-grandchildren, Christina, Macenzie, Samantha, Mercedes, and Sabastian; her great-great-grandson, Booker; her daughter-in-law, Suzi Jackson of Factoryville, PA; her siblings Shirley Carey of Florida and Harry Adams of Laceyville, PA. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph D. Jackson (d. November 4, 1996); her long-time companion, John Parys (d. December 14, 2018); her son, Donald Jackson (d. October 7, 2005); her daughter and her husband, Gayle (d. March 3, 2015) and Ralph Parkhurst, Jr. (d. November 8, 1983); her infant great-great grandson, Ayden; her brother his wife, Fred (d. May 18, 2017) and Joan Decker (d. January 19, 2001); and her sister-in-law, Judith Adams (d. February 26, 2018).
A Funeral Service for Betty will be held at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA at later date and will be announced when day and time are known.
Service information and online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
