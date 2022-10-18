Betty J. Elliott, Age 76, of Troy, PA passed away at home on Thursday, October 13, 2022, with her loving family at her side. Betty was born October 28, 1945 in Elmira, NY daughter of the late George L. Johnson & Frances (Bauman) Dunkle. She was a graduate of local school and enjoyed being a homemaker and mom to her five girls. She attended West Burlington Church and could often be found playing crossword puzzles on her cell phone. In her spare time she watched the Lifetime Network, worked in her gardens and loved traveling.
Survivors include her five daughters, Lori (Mike) Kobbe of Troy, Hope (Gerald) Tuttle of Elmira, Tina Mueller of Elmira, Kathy (Terrance Briggs) Rumpff of Elmira Candy, Rumpff of NC, 15 grandchildren, 30 plus great-grandchildren, a half-brother Albert Dunkle of Elmira, sister, Frances Littfield of McDonough, NY, several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Betty was predeceased by her parents, brothers, Thomas Johnson, George Johnson, and two husbands Charles Rumpff and Carl Elliott.
Family and friends are invited to call Saturday October 22, 2022, from 1 to 2 PM at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. 1093 West Main Street Troy, PA 16947. Her service will be held there at 2 PM.
