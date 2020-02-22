Betty J. Reed, 94, life-time resident of Canton, passed away early Thursday morning, Feb. 20, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor. Betty Jane was born in Williamsport, Nov. 11, 1925, an only child of the late James and Margerite (Zimmerman) Schraml.
Betty was an avid bingo player and many affectionately knew her as “Bingo Betty.” She enjoyed playing cards, especially rummy and pinochle. She belonged to St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Troy. Betty always looked forward to family gatherings, especially Christmas time. Her main focus and love in life was her family. Betty raised her two children, Jim and Barbie, on her own and they became the “Three Musketeers.” Betty made due with whatever resources they had, and even though at times it wasn’t much, she was one who would offer the shirt off of her back to anyone in need. Her family said all they ever needed was her love and warm smile; Betty provided all they could ever want. They couldn’t ask for a better mother or grandmother and her way she raised her family with strength and determination still continues on.
Surviving Betty are her children, Jim (Cindy) Reed of Canton and Barbara (Michael) Kraft of Newark, Delaware; grandchildren, Stacey (Jeff) Burns of Danville, California, Jamie (Greg) Taylor of Canton, Gregory (Tina) McNett of Bear, Delaware, and Amy (Lee) Miller of Chesapeake, Maryland; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Aaron, Ryan, Caroline, Reed and Aubrey; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends and family are invited to call from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, with funeral services following at 11 a.m. Burial will be private in East Canton Cemetery. Memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
