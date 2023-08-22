Betty Jane Hartz Bailey, 94, of Towanda, PA passed away Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Towanda Personal Care Home. Betty was born in Palmyra, PA on June 5, 1929, the daughter of Chester Lewellyn Hartz and Susan Elizabeth Fite Hartz. She was a member of the Ulster United Methodist Church.
Betty’s life encompassed her family. She loved cooking, family gatherings especially at Christmastime and preparing special meals for family and friends.
Betty’s family includes her children, Harry F. Nye Jr. and wife Barbara, Linda Nye, John Nye, David Nye and wife Virginia, Joel Nye and wife Debra, 7 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, a step grandchild, her sister, Sandra Alexander, her brother, Richard Hartz and wife Kathy, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husbands, Harry F. Nye Sr. on January 12, 1982, and Lloyd William “Bill” Bailey on February 10, 2019.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 24, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Ulster Cemetery, Ulster, PA with Mr. Jim Nichols officiating. The family suggests that bequests be directed to the Ulster United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 105, Ulster, PA 18850 in Betty’s memory. Arrangements are under the direction of the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, Towanda, PA. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
