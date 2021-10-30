Betty Jane Seymour Johnson, 86, of 131 Colonial Drive Towanda, PA formerly of Overshot, passed away Tuesday afternoon, October 26, 2021 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. Betty was born in Laceyville, PA on February 5, 1935, the daughter of George O. Kishbaugh and Beatrice M. (Rogers) Kishbaugh. Betty lived in Towanda for many years where she was employed by Jones Bakery and Margaret Tama Shoes. In later years, Betty enjoyed volunteering at the TACO Food Pantry and the Towanda Area Senior Citizens building.
One of Betty’s greatest joys in life was in caring for her dogs and cats whom she loved dearly.
Betty is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and many dear friends,
Special Friends, Virgina “Ginny” and William “Bub” Anderson, Marilyn Barnes, Linda and Ed Hilcher, Angie and Jerry Howard, Stella Jones, Marty Vincent, and her church family.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husbands, Clayton E. Seymour on August 27, 1986 and Edward Johnson on March 31, 2011, 9 brothers, 3 sisters and a Special Friend, Avery Barnes.
A funeral service will be held Monday, November 1, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.
at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating.
Interment will follow in the Camptown Cemetery, Camptown, PA.
Those wishing to honor Betty’s memory may direct contributions to the Bradford County Humane Society, P. O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
