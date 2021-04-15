On Wednesday, April 13, 2021 lifelong Towanda resident Betty Jane (Vanderpool) Miller passed away peacefully at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. She was 57 years of age. Born Jan. 18, 1964 in Sayre she was the daughter of the late Walter Vanderpool and Eliza (Benjamin) Vanderpool. With a perpetual smile on her face and a caring, generous heart, she was always ready to help anyone in need. Betty was employed for many years as a sales clerk at a local convenience store. However, her primary responsibility was caring for her children. She was a woman of simple tastes who enjoyed BINGO and playing the Pennsylvania lottery. But most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Betty is survived by her mother, Eliza Vanderpool of Towanda, son Jonathan (& Mollie) Miller of Wysox, daughter Cherish Johnson of Wyalusing, brothers Walter Vanderpool of Towanda and Oliver (& Mary) Vanderpool of Standing Stone, sisters Carol (& Charles) Place and Gladys (& Fred) Ringler, all of Towanda, and Mary Ellen Malosky of Pittston, as well as six grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Walter, in 2011 and brother, John, in 2017.
Visitation will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 18, at the Assembly of God Church, 20 Kingsbury Avenue, Towanda, Pa. Service will follow at 4 p.m. with Pastor Thomas Geiger officiating. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
