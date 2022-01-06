Betty Jane Wilcox, 67, of Towanda, PA beloved wife of Joe Wilcox, mother to Michael Wilcox and Joleen Mullen, grandmother to 7 and great grandmother to 3, passed away unexpectedly Monday, January 3, 2022 at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, PA. A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
