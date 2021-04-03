Betty Jean Ball Haught, 62, of 1048 Sackett Road, Ulster, PA, Sheshequin Township, passed away Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at home following an extended illness. Betty was born in Waterloo, NY on Sept. 4, 1958 one of nine children to Frances Green Ball and Kenneth Ray Ball Sr.
She was a graduate of SRU High School in East Smithfield, PA. Betty was formerly employed as manager of a McDonald’s Restaurant in the State of Wyoming. She enjoyed playing Bingo. Betty is survived by her siblings, Shirley (Randy) Mosier of Terrytown, Lucille Polzella of North Towanda, Connie Morrison of Colorado, Kenneth Ball Jr. of Quicks Bend, Barbara Fives of Wyoming, Victor (Teresa) Ball of Ulster, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents Betty was predeceased by a brother, Clifford Ball, and sister, Penny Reed. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
