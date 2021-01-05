Betty Jean Brown, 93, of Troy (Springfield Twp., Pennsylvania), passed away, Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020 at her home. Betty was born on July 17, 1927 in Springfield to the late Vern and Anna (Williams) Clark. She was delivered at home with Dr. Couch. Betty attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1946. During her high school years, she was employed by the Eclipse in Elmira Heights and Hugh Berry’s Skating Rink and Pool in Snedekerville. After graduating, Betty was employed by the leather factory in Troy, Pennsylvania, until she married the love of her life, Willard Brown in August of 1949. They shared 43 happy years together until his passing in 1992.
Betty belonged to the Tuesday “C” Bowling League and was an avid bowler for 49 years until her health forced her to stop. She enjoyed traveling and cruises, visiting many places. Betty loved time spent with her family and friends and was known as “Grandma B” by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, that she loved with all her heart.
Surviving Betty are her daughter, Kathy (Earl) Swain of Troy; son, Roger (Cathy) Brown of Troy; grandchildren, Gordie (Becky) Swain, Jen (Kip) Carlson, Dan (Mallory) Swain, Mary (Jonathan) Wilcox, Ben (Laura) Brown and Sara (Chris) Wilber; great-grandchildren, Lillianah, Elijah, Caleb and Madeline Wilcox, Pipper and Addyson Brown, Audrick and Elliot Wilber, Thomas (Nicole) Swain, Nathan (Elena) Swain, Keegan Beard, Juniper Swain and a baby boy to be born in March of 2021; and a sister-in-law, Lois Clark of Columbia Cross Roads; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband Willard, she was predeceased by sisters, Eleanor Clark and Edna Guthrie; brother, Robert Clark; and a brother-in-law, Kenneth Guthrie.
In maintaining with Betty’s wishes, there will be no services. A private family graveside service will be held at the Grover Hill Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724 is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial donations in Betty’s name can be directed to American Heart Association, 1411 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701 or the Grover Hill Cemetery Association, c/o Felicia Spencer, 31 Shell Road, Columbia Cross Roads, PA 16947. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
