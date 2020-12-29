Betty Jean Brown, 93, of Troy, Pennsylvania (Springfield Twp.), Passed away, Sunday morning, Dec. 27, 2020 at her home.
Maintaining Mrs. Brown’s wishes, there will be no public services. A private graveside service will be held in the Grover Hill Cemetery at the family’s convenience.
A full and comprehensive obituary will be in the next edition of this paper.
Arrangements are under the direction of Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton. www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
