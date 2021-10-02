Those we hold most dear never truly leave us… they live on in the kindnesses they showed, the comfort they shared and the love they brought into our lives. Surrounded by her family and those she greatly loved, Betty Jean Ferguson, 77, of Warren Center, Pa went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday morning, September 29, 2021.
Betty was born on September 15, 1944, in Nicholson, PA the daughter of the late James and Delsie (Rollins) Springer. Betty graduated from Elk Lake High School in 1962 and continued her education and graduated from Broome Community College School of Nursing. Devoted to serving others and having a caring heart, Betty was employed at several nursing homes in Broome County and retired following a dedicated career as a Cardiac Nurse at United Health Services.
On June 24, 1972, she married John Charles Ferguson and together they shared 50 years of marriage. She treasured her family most of all. She loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. Betty enjoyed traveling and sharing the beauty of the area with her grandchildren. As a family, they all enjoyed camping, time around the bonfire and spending time at the beach. Music was therapeutic to Betty, she enjoyed singing in Endwell Choir and at the Warren Center Baptist Church where she was a member. She often gave of her time for hospital charity events and enjoyed the fellowship at Bible study. In her free time, Betty enjoyed a game of golf with her co-workers. Betty was a true shopper, she loved to scout out a bargains at flea markets, malls, and swap meets. Her caring ways and loving smile will remain in our hearts forever.
Betty will be dearly missed by her husband John; her children: Donald Ulmer, Jr., Christopher Ulmer, Judy (Michael) Rice, and step-son Thomas Ferguson; her daughter-in-law Angela Ferguson; grandchildren: Ashley Ulmer, Daniel Ulmer, Tanna (Richard) Clark, Chelsea (David) Palmer, Richard Palmer, Alexis Triplet, Kaylea Ferguson, and Jacob Ferguson; a great-granddaughter Amara Semko; her siblings: Robert (Judy) Springer, William (Terri) Springer, Barbara Hershell, and James Springer, Jr.; an uncle Jud Springer; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends also survive. We are so very grateful for the love and care given to Mom, your kindness will remain in our hearts forever. Thank you to Mary Duffy, Beth Dewing, Christy Grochock., Kristin Rhinebeck and the Guthrie Hospice crew. A special thank you to our church family at the Warren Center Baptist Church for all the prayers and to Pastor Larry Jennings for his visits and support.
Betty was welcomed into heaven by her parents James and Delsie (Rollins) Springer; a daughter Cheryl Ulmer, granddaughter Amanda Semko, grandson Matthew Ulmer, step-son John Ferguson.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Sunday, October 3rd from 1 to 3 pm at the Warren Center Baptist Church, 883 Coburn Hill Rd, Warren Center, PA 18851 . A celebration of her life will follow at 3 pm with Pastor Larry Jennings officiating. Betty will be laid to rest in the Warren Center Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Warren Center Baptist Church in loving memory of Betty Jean Ferguson.
