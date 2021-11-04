Betty Jean Warner Salsman Alich, age 91, of Laceyville, PA passed away Monday afternoon, November 1, 2021 at the Dunmore Health Care Center.
Betty was born on June 7, 1930 in Meshoppen, PA the daughter of the late Elmer and Hazel Benninger Warner. She was a graduate of Meshoppen High School.
She was employed for many years with local dress and coat factories. Betty was a member of the International Ladies’ Garment Workers’ Union (ILGWU). She was also a member of the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church. She enjoyed camping, square dancing, going for walks, doing jigsaw puzzles, and playing games with family and friends.
Betty is survived by her children, Donald Salsman of West Chester, PA, Ronald Salsman and his wife, Gail, of Benton, PA, Kay Chase and her husband, Jim, of Cortland, NY, and Annette Wilbur of Laceyville, PA; her five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; her sister Shelva Jean Berg and her husband, James, of South Montrose, PA; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert V. Salsman; her second husband, William Alich; her sister, Shirley Dowling, her brother, Howard Warner and daughter-in-law Kathy Salsman
A private service for family and close friends will be held on Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA with Reverend Ronald Folk and Reverend Dolly Toretto officiating. Interment will follow at the Overfield Cemetery.
At the request of the family and due to the ongoing pandemic, masks will be required to be worn inside the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Betty’s name to the Skinners Eddy United Methodist Church, 10424 SR 6, Laceyville, PA 18623.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
