Betty Jean Wilcox passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 3, 2022. She was born July 20, 1954 in Elmira, NY. Daughter of and survived by the late Leslie and Jennie (Butts) Parker, and Brothers Michael (Lisa Yates) Parker & Eugene Parker.
Betty is also surived by her husband Joseph Wilcox, Son Michael (Stephanie) Wilcox, daughter Joleen Mullen. Betty Jean raised her granddaughter Micah (Anthony Dinelli) Wilcox from infancy. Micah became her Mimi’s daughter and best friend. Grandchildren Jordan(Whitney Smakula), Alyson Wilcox, Owen Taylor, Calleigh & Elijah Mullen, Jayden Maloney, Branson & Cooper Dinelli. Brothers, George (Helen) Parker, Robert (Cathy), Parker, Ernest (the late Rose) Parker, Leslie (Becky Benjamin) Parker, Paul (Joy Fongeallaz) Parker, John (Katrina) Parker, Charles (Sylvia) Parker, David (Mary) Parker, sisters, Margaret (James) Smith, Lenora (Leo) Westbrook, Shirl (Kenneth) Coolbaugh, Irma (Martin) Daugherty, several nieces, nephews, cousins, along with her best friends, Lynne Gallagher & Bonnie Potter.
Betty Jean loved crafting and crocheting whatever anyone wanted. She was always surprising her family and friends with gifts that she had made. She was a beautiful soul and loved by everyone she had met.
A celebration of her life will at a later date.
