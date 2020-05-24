Betty June Johnson, age 72, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday afternoon, May 22, 2020 at her home with her loving family by her side.
She was born on June 24, 1947 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Charles Kithcart (d. June 15, 1988) and Pearl Hughes Kithcart (d. June 28, 1995).
Growing up around the Wyalusing area, Betty was a graduate of the Wyalusing High School with the class of 1965. Betty recently celebrated her 49th wedding anniversary with her husband, Robert Johnson Sr., whom she married on Jan. 14, 1971.
Betty loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. She attended her grandchildren’s sporting events whenever it was possible. Betty also had a fondness for gambling, taking care of her flower beds, and watching birds. She was also a member of Rought Hall Post #510 Auxiliary.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Johnson Sr. of Wyalusing; daughters, Kelly Johnson (John O’Mara) of Wyalusing, Kim (Tony) Bennett of Wyalusing and Sharon Myers of Towanda, Pennsylvania; a son, Robert Johnson Jr. (Mindy Otis) of Laceyville, Pennsylvania; grandsons, James Robert (Becca) Belcher of Wyalusing, Tony Lynn (Maria) Belcher Jr. of Wyalusing and Camden Anthony Bennett of LeRaysville, Pennsylvania; a granddaughter, Callie June Bennett of Wyalusing; great-granddaughters, Kinley Rae Belcher of Wyalusing and one due this coming November; great-grandson, Landon Robert Belcher of Wyalusing; a special nephew, Martin Smiley of Los Angeles, California; and a special niece, Tonyha Book of Williamsport, Pennsylvania; and her beloved dog, Fi-Fi.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her sisters, Theresa Kithcart (d. May 15, 1994) and Carol Maracle (d. September 25, 2001).
A private funeral service for Betty will be held at Sheldon Funeral Home on Church Street in Wyalusing at the convenience of the family. The service will be officiated by Rev. Vicki Ellis of the Beaver Meadows Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Lime Hill Cemetery, near her home.
For those wishing to attend, a memorial dinner will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the home of Kim and Tony Bennett on 3657 Old Stage Coach Rd., Wyalusing, PA.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make memorial donations in Betty’s name to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd., Towanda, PA 18848, or to the Humane Society of the donor’s choice.
Arrangements were made through Sheldon Funeral Home, Church St., Wyalusing, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhome.com.
