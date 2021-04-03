Betty Lou (Moore) Ayers, 78, of Granville Summit, PA, passed away early Thursday morning, April 1, 2021, at her home, while surrounded by the love of her family. Betty Lou was born on Feb. 25, 1943 in Sayre, to the late Simmons and Beatrice (Bennett) Moore. She attended Troy Area Schools and was a graduate of the class of 1961. Bet, as known by many, was a woman of faith and attended the Granville Church of Christ.
She enjoyed watching the old westerns and game shows.
Surviving Betty are her children; Wayne Ayers and Wesley Ayers, both of Vidor, Tx., Wendall Ayers of Williamsport and Merrell Ayers of Granville as well as several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents Betty was predeceased by a brother; Jesse Moore and a sister; Nelly Holly.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Bradford County Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorial donations in Betty’s name may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.