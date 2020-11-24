Betty Lou (Tice) Putnam Mosley, 86, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020.
She was born on Nov. 8, 1934 in Canton, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Harry Harvey and Goldie Pearl (Griffen) Tice. Betty enjoyed needlepoint, puzzles and spending time with family and friends.
Betty is survived by her children: Leon (June) Putnam Jr. of Mansfield, Pennsylvania, Deborah A. (David) Smith of Franklindale, Pennsylvania, Kevin Keith (Jenifer) Putnam, Belinda S. (Joseph) Packard, Kim L. Putnam and Tina (Gary) Wilson, all of Troy; 20 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; several stepchildren; ex-husband Leon Putnam Sr.; along with several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, William Mosley, who passed away May 25, 2002; her son, Steve Putnam, who passed away on May 25, 2012; her brother, Thomas Tice; and her sister Helena Van Horn.
Family and friends are welcome to gather at 1 p.m. on on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 for a graveside service at Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6 Towanda, PA 18848 with Rev. Kenneth Marple officiating.
Services have been entrusted to the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main Street, Troy, PA.
Send Condolences at: VickeryFH.com.
