Betty Louise Kerns Lane, 92, of Ulster, passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 24, 2019 following declining health.
Born Dec. 13, 1926 in Waltham, Massachusetts, she was the daughter of Robert Clair Kerns and Bernice McQueen Kerns. Betty picked cherries and other fruit in Hector, New York, to earn school clothes and shoes when she was young. On July 6, 1945, Betty married Max Eli Lane. In early years Betty worked at a card factory in Elmira, New York, and also at Remington Rand in Horseheads, New York. She was formerly employed by a restaurant St. Cloud Florida, the Crystal Springs Motel and Tomahawk Restaurant in North Towanda, and Bishops Restaurant in Ulster. Betty began work at Bishops at age 55 and worked until she was 89, a few months shy of her 90th birthday. She enjoyed baking and meeting people and playing with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her children, Linda Taylor (Lee), and Donald Lane (Pamela); grandchildren, Craig Taylor (Katrina), Mark Taylor (Patty), Erika Starnes (John), Tabitha Wagner, Eric Lane, Mats Lane (Jennifer); great grandchildren, Madelyn Taylor, James Taylor, Kaitlin Starnes, Joshua Starnes, Lily Wagner, Everly Wagner, Adrienne Eastabrook, Emma Lane, Skyler Lane, Max Lane; sister, Dorothy Kerns Manheine; special nephew, Paul Lane (Sharon); as well as many additional nieces and nephews. Betty was predeceased by her husband, Max Eli Lane Sr. (1994); son, Max Eli Lane Jr. (1998); siblings, Robert Kerns Jr., Elliot Kerns, Richard Kerns, Donald Kerns, Hazel Eva, and Catherine Kerns.
A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. The Bowen-Farr Funeral Home of Ulster is assisting Betty’s family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
