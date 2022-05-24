Betty Louise Taylor, age 86 of Canton, PA, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at her home. She was born on November 16, 1935, in Canton, PA, a daughter of Robert E. and Eva Mae (Elliot) Boyd. Betty was married to Allen Taylor, with whom she would have celebrated 66 years of marriage on July 27, 2022. She enjoyed raising children and taking cares of others. Betty was a member of Grover Church of Christ and she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing piano and guitar, singing in a choir, crocheting, needle point, baking, cooking and hanging clothes out on the clothesline.
Betty is survived by her husband; two sons, Ronald Taylor of Canton, PA and Jeff (Wendy) Taylor of Plano, TX; three daughters, Bonnie Wilson of Baltimore, MD, Brenda (Robert) Best of Canton, PA, and Theresa (Robert) Schweit of Mansfield, PA; twenty-two foster children; two brothers, Larry (Karen) Boyd of Allentown, PA; and Dennis (Vicki) Boyd of Leroy, PA; twelve grandchildren; several greatgrandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a brother, Francis (Eileen) Boyd, two sisters, Doris (Fred) Huslander and Sandra (Harry) Jones, and a daughter, Brenda Mills.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at the Grover Church of Christ 498 Grover Rd. Grover, PA 17735, with Willard Strunk officiating. Burial will take place in Beach Flats Cemetery Canton, PA at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution can be made to Grover Church of Christ Building Fund or the charity of one’s choice. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA has been entrusted with the arrangements. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
