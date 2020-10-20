Betty M. Bodnar, age 95, of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania, passed away on Friday, Oct. 16, 2020 at the Bradford County Manor, where she had been residing for the last seven years.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1925 in Taylor, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Henry and Francais Phillipi. She was a graduate of the Taylor High School.
Betty married John L. Bodnar on Dec. 12, 1946 and they were married for 48 years before he passed away in 1994. She was a housewife and homemaker for her family. After her children were grown, she was employed with the Wyalusing Elementary School in the Special Education Department. She was also a secretary for Welles Mill Co.
Betty was a member of the Wyalusing United Methodist Church and the Wyalusing American Legion Auxiliary. She enjoyed planting flowers, cooking and canning. Betty took great pleasure in traveling, particularly her trip to Germany. Most of all she loved to spend time with her family, especially during holiday and birthday celebrations.
Betty is survived by her sons, Jack Bodnar (Patricia) of Syracuse, New York, Mike Bodnar (Michele Doss) of Wyalusing and Ron Bodnar (Sandy) of Greer, South Carolina; her grandchildren, Jason Bodnar of Syracuse, Tiffany Zink (Nate) of Valrico, Florida and Fallon Schulz of Wyalusing; her great-grandchildren, Preston and Hannah Zink of Valrico; her sisters-in-law, Lana Phillipi of State College, Pennsylvania and Edna Bodnar of Binghamton, New York; as well as many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by her son, Gary Bodnar (d. Sept. 23, 2003); her brothers, Henry Phillipi and Louis Phillipi (Emma); her brother-in-law, Ralph Bodnar; and her brother/sister-in-law, Ken and Mabel Bodnar.
A Celebration of Life visitation for Betty will held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing. A private burial will be in the Wyalusing Borough Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all that attend the visitation will be required to wear a face covering.
Betty’s family would like to sincerely thank the staff at the Bradford County Manor. As she loved to “fire” her manor family, as well as her own family on a daily basis, whether it was in person or on the phone. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty’s name to the Bradford County Manor, 15900 US-6, Troy, PA 16947.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
