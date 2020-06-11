Betty M. Haverly Johnson, 91, of Monroeton, Pennsylvania, passed away Monday, June 8, 2020, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pennsylvania.
Betty was born in Overton, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 16, 1929, the daughter of Thomas Casper Haverly and Josephine Hottenstein Haverly. She was a graduate of New Albany High School and in early years was employed by the Towanda Corset Company and the Blue Swan in Sayre, Pennsylvania. Betty was later employed by GTE Sylvania in Towanda for many years until her retirement. Betty loved spending time with her family and Sunday dinners. She was fondly known by many as “Gram” and loved conversing with others.
Betty is survived by her daughter, Judy Cole (Gary Karpauitz) of Monroeton; former son-in-law, Charles Space Jr. of Monroeton; grandsons, Kevin Space, Kirk Space and wife Desi, Todd Maynard and wife Karen; very special great-granddaughter, Aimee Space Kellogg; great-grandchildren, Ty Space, Brendyn, Brody, and Bryelle Space, Ethen and Kayden Maynard; sister-in-law, Sally Haverly; as well as many wonderful nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was predeceased by her husband of 51 years, Walter M. Johnson on Jan. 10, 1999; daughter, Sandra Jane Space on Sept. 4, 2013; brothers, Charlie Haverly, Harold Haverly and wife Mary Ann; and sister, Ruth Dieffenbach.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020, at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pennsylvania, with Rev. Robert W. Martin officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be in Bradford County Memorial Park, Burlington Township, Pennsylvania. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to the Monroeton Cemetery, in care of Cynthia Brown, Secretary-Treasurer, 911 Beebe Hill Road, Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Monroe Hose Company, P.O. Box 48, Monroeton, PA 18832, in memory of Betty M. Haverly Johnson.
