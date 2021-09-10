On the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, Troy resident Beverlee Y. (Howell) Barrett passed away peacefully at her residence surrounded by her beloved family. She was 78 years of age. Born March 4, 1943 in Troy, she was the daughter of William and Eloise (Wood) Howell. Beverlee was a kind and giving woman who loved her immediate and extended family greatly. She was blessed to live to see many generations and happy to claim each of them, especially her numerous great-grandchildren. She was always ready to lend herself to help anyone in need. Beverlee and her husband, Reuben, were farmers in Burlington for several years. During the summer you could find them at Sunfish Pond organizing community activities. Later in life they delivered the daily Sunday newspapers. She enjoyed camping as well as running the camp ground. Beverlee liked to keep active and enjoyed remodeling her home.
Beverlee is survived by sons Robert (& Wanda) Johnson of Granville Summit, Theodore (& Tammy) Johnson of Virginia, Laverne Barrett of Troy, Jeffrey (& Kim) Barrett of Halstead, NY, Roy (& Chelsea) Barrett of Blossburg, Lawrence (& Melissa) Barrett of Troy, Reuben Barrett, III (& Laura) of Troy, Richard (& Mary) Barrett of Ridgebury, Mark Barrett of Towanda, Eric (& Kayla) Barrett of Troy, Shawn Barrett of Troy, Allen (& Amani) Barrett of Elmira, daughters Tina (& Mike) Losey of Troy, Susan (& Keith) Porter of Canton, Patty (& Donald) Hoose of NC, Cindy (& Gary) Tidd of NC, Angie (& John) Worthington of Franklindale, Erica Barrett of Wellsboro, sisters Penny (& Bill) Jones of Canton, Lee Byerton of VA, brother Lewis (& Phyllis) Howell of Canton, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eloise Howell, husband Reuben Barrett, brother Duane Howell, daughters Brenda McCullumn and Annette Terry and sons David Barrett and John Barrett.
Visitation will be 11 a.m. until Noon on Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Morse & Kleese Funeral Home, Inc., 94 N. Center St., Canton, with service to follow at noon. Interment will be in will be in Harkness Cemetery. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
