Beverly A. Shoemaker, age 65, of Laceyville, Pennsylvania passed away Friday evening, Aug. 30, 2019, at her home.
Beverly was born on Jan. 10, 1954, in Port Crane, New York, the daughter of the late Alfred and Alma Martin Acly.
She was employed as a custodian with ABM Facility Services at P&G in Mehoopany for many years. Previously she was employed with Cargil and at Tyler Memorial Hospital.
She was a member of the Meshoppen Fire Company. She enjoyed volunteering at the Wyoming County Fair. She enjoyed to hunt, fish, and shop. Most of all she loved spending time with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren.
Beverly is survived by her daughter, April Perry, and her husband, Matthew of Laceyville; her son, Walter Tuttle, Jr.; grandchildren, Roark Frey of Laceyville, Riley Parkhurst of Laceyville, Ryder Holzlein of Laceyville, Tristen Perry of Athens, and Nevaeh Perry, of Towanda; as well as three brothers and several nieces and nephews. Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, Gene F. Shoemaker Sr. (d. March 14, 2014).
A memorial service for Beverly will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 from the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main Street, Laceyville, with Reverend Charles Bishop of the Transue and Elk Lake Community Churches.
Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.