Beverly Ann Heim, age 84, of New Albany, passed away on Tuesday evening, June 18, 2019 at the Highlands Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Laporte, Pennsylvania.
A celebration of life for Beverly will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019 from the Hollenback United Methodist Church with Reverend Heather Baker-McAllister of the church officiating.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Beverly’s name to the Hollenback United Methodist Church, c/o Mrs. Melanie Adams, 284 Church Road, Laceyville, PA 18623 or to the Wyalusing Public Library, P.O. Box 98, Wyalusing, PA 18853
Arrangements are entrusted with Sheldon Funeral Homes, 155 Church St., Wyalusing. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
