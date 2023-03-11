Beverly Ann Hughes Weaver, 80, of 2444 Liberty Corners Road, Towanda, Pa., passed away Friday morning, March 10, 2023, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pa.
Born March 15, 1942, in Towanda, Pa., she was a daughter of James and Dorothy Packard Hughes. Beverly was a graduate of Towanda High School with the class of 1960. On July 2, 1960, she married Ronald Paul Weaver at the Monroeton United Methodist Church. Beverly volunteered with several area organizations over the years. She enjoyed seeing people smile, reading books, camping, and playing cards with her friends.
Surviving are her children and their spouses, Paul and Jeanette Weaver of East Smithfield, Pa., Dale and Wendy Weaver of Charleston, South Carolina, Ronald “Jim” Weaver and fiancé Penny Edsell of Liberty Corners, Pa., Mary and Lee Chase of Evergreen, Pa.; five grandchildren, Alex and Sam Weaver, Randy and James Chase, and Fawn Weaver Maue; several great grandchildren, her sister and brother-in-law, Delores and Mark Crane of Monroeton, sister-in-law, Wilma Hughes of Littcarr, KY, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Paul Weaver on September 21, 2010, brother, James T. Hughes, sister and brother-in-law, Shirley and Jess Birdsall.
A Celebration of Life service will be held Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 5:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa., with the Pastor Catherine Dawes officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. The family suggests that contributions may be directed to a charity or organization of one’s choice in Beverly Ann Hughes Weaver’s memory. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
