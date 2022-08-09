Beverly Ann (Shaw) Coldiron, 92, passed away at her home in East Smithfield, PA on the 2 August 2022.
She was born on 2 October 1929, in Towanda, PA, the daughter of William Henry Shaw and Helen Louise Stephenson. Beverly married Hayward B. Coldiron on 2 May 1948 in East Smithfield. They lived their entire life in the East Smithfield home, with secondary homes in Punta Gorda, FL and on Seneca Lake, NY. She was a member of the Federated Church in East Smithfield.
Beverly was predeceased by her parents, her husband Hayward, her sisters Eleanor (Harry) Ackley, Phyllis (Melvin) McNutt and Janet (Lawrence) Allen and her brother Howard (Barbara).
She is survived by sons David (Allison) and Stephen (Gayle), grandsons Justin (Kelly), Derek and Jared (Kristine), great grandchildren Bryce, Addyson, Logan, Camden, and Morgan. Also surviving are brothers William (Bill) Shaw and Jack Shaw.
At the age of 13, Beverly displayed an early work ethic after her father William passed away. She decided to go to work to help support her mother and siblings. She did laundry for local residents before going to school, and after school cleaned houses for neighbors and residents. This strong work ethic carried over to the oil distributing business started by husband Hayward in 1994. She became an active partner in the Coldiron Fuel business after David and Stephen were well along in school, performing billing and office duties until retiring in 1994. Beverly displayed loyal and dedicated support to her extended family as she hosted picnics and gatherings on holidays and summertime gatherings at their cottage on Seneca Lake.
Family and friends remember Beverly as a calm, kind, and caring person with an amazing memory. She served as an excellent example of hard work and family love as the basis for her life. She will be greatly missed by her many friends and family members who loved her dearly.
A celebration of Beverly’s life will be announced at a later date. The family is being cared for Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA.
Beverly will be interred in Union Cemetery in east Smithfield, next to husband Hayward.
Memorial donations may be made in Beverly’s name to: Guthrie Hospice, 422 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting (www.loweryurbanfuneralhome.com.
