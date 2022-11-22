Beverly Chilson, age 66, of Dushore, PA, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, November 19, 2022, in her home surrounded by her family.
Beverly was born on February 7, 1956, in Terrytown, Bradford County, PA, a daughter of the late Allen Burton Chilson and Helen Benjamin Chilson Hoover. She graduated from the Wyalusing Valley High School, a member of the class of 1974. She later attended Lackawanna College in Towanda, PA.
Bev worked at many jobs in the Philadelphia area, in security, UPS, Pipe Fitting Company, in the Restaurant field, and lastly at Ames Department store in Towanda, PA.
She enjoyed ice skating, bowling, camping, and fishing. She always looked forward to spending time at the beach in North Carolina. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Surviving are Zachariah Wells (son) of Dushore and daughters Misty (Colin Chandler) Manuel of Dushore and Candace (Jonathan Washington) Wells of Philadelphia. Two brothers and a sister-in-law Dean Chilson of Dushore and Nelson & Lois Chilson of Terrytown. Three sisters Joyce Kipp of New Albany, Marguerite Yonkin of Dushore and Alice Campbell of Ulster. Six grandchildren Sierra Smith and fiancé Dayquan Selvy,
Shelby Johnson, Nakayia Jones, Naviah McCloud, Bryant Manuel, and Zakee Stuppard.
She is also survived by several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by four brothers, Ralph, Ronald, Francis, and an infant Layton. And also by three sisters, Doris Chilson Johnson, Christine Salsman, and Florence Hoover.
A memorial and spaghetti dinner benefit will be held on Sunday, November 27, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 5:00 PM at the Dushore American Legion Loyalsock Post #996.
Memorial contributions may be sent to Homer Funeral Home, PO Box 1, Dushore, PA 18614.
To send condolences or sign the e-guestbook, please go to www.homerfuneralhome.com.
