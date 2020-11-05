Beverly Dawn Warner Debach, 74, a longtime resident of Troy, passed away peacefully in her sleep at home on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. She was born July 26, 1946 to Gerald and Lorraine Warner of Troy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years, Charles Debach, and her son, Stephen Gerald Debach.
Dawn is survived by sons, Charles II (Leslie), Michael (Linda), Jon (Lidia), and Robert (Vanessa); and daughters, Joy (Russell Trezise) and Melissa (Michael Salisbury). She is also survived by 12 grandchildren, Amy, Andrew, Lindsay, Michael, Katie, Geoffrey, Jacob, Carter, Nicholas, Charlie, Aurelia, and Bram; great-grandchildren, Walker, Laurel, Annabelle, and Amelia; siblings, Sally, Mary Beth, Bonnie, Gerry, David, and Scott; several nieces, nephews, numerous friends, and her beloved adopted families in Scotland and Norway.
She was an incredibly loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt. Known for her impressive culinary skills and her ability to effortlessly entertain large gatherings of loved ones during holidays, poolside barbecues, and many other special occasions. Dawn always created a welcoming home and extremely happy memories for her children and their many friends during their formative years before college charted their path to adulthood. The many who crossed their threshold felt instantly at home and will hold fond memories of Thanksgiving dinners, pre-game spaghetti nights, endless card games around the kitchen table, and the amazing aromas of Christmas cookies during the holidays. Her annual Christmas Cookiepalooza was an anticipated treat for all those gifted a platter each year.
She demonstrated her unconditional love for family and friends through her incredible hospitality, amazing cooking, and uncanny ability to make everyone feel welcome in her home. She did so much for so many and passed those traditions of hospitality to her family and friends who will enable her special recipes and tips to live on, paying homage to Dawn. She spent the last years of her life surrounded by family who loved her, when she moved to Green Lane, Pennsylvania to live with her daughter Joy and son-in-law, Russell, and nephew Chekota. Mann-Slonaker Funeral Home in East Greenville, will be in charge of arrangements, which will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dawn’s memory to Last Chance Ranch, 9 Beck Road, Quakertown, PA 18951, where she found her beloved companion, Rudy, a rescue dog who brought her great joy in her last few years. Lastchanceranch.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.