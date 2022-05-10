Beverly Faith Dixon Shaw Barton, 87, of Towanda, formerly of Asylum Twp. and Monroeton, PA, passed away Saturday morning, May 7, 2022, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, PA.
Beverly was born in Rochester, NY on March 14, 1935, the daughter of Robert L. Dixon and Lula Elizabeth Lantz Dixon. Beverly graduated from Towanda High School with the Class of 1953. Beverly married Bill Shaw and had 3 children. They owned and operated Shaw’s Grocery, the Village Variety Store, and Manufacturer’s Furniture Outlet in Monroeton. Over the years, Beverly also worked at W.T. Grant, Silco, Ames Department Store, and the Super Store in Towanda. Beverly was a life member and former board member of the Monroeton United Methodist Church. She also taught Sunday school, was a member of the United Methodist Women’s Group, and enjoyed making Easter candy for the church in preparation for the holiday. Beverly loved animals, enjoyed going to the farm in Franklindale, spending the winter months in Florida, and camping. In earlier years, she was a member of the Monroeton Elementary PTA, the French Choppers Camping Club, and the Red Hats Society. Beverly will be fondly remembered for her kind and gracious personality and for her special chocolate chip cookies and potato salad that she made and shared with many.
Beverly is survived by her children, Lisa Brown and husband, Rick of Asylum Township, Scott Shaw and wife, Debbie of Horseheads, NY, Mark Shaw and wife, Reva of Towanda, PA, 5 stepchildren, grandchildren, Keith (Amy) Brown, Donnie (Jerika) Brown, Brandee (Keith) Gorsline, Joseph (Jaime) Bowen, Darci (Jason) Watkins, Billy Shaw, Kendra Shaw, Brooks Shaw (T.J.), Amber Shaw, Tyler Shaw, numerous great grandchildren, step grandchildren, a good friend Bill Shaw and her beloved companion, Ralph Cooley.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by her husband, James Richard Barton on March 3, 2009, a grandson, Devon Shaw, and her brother, Larry Dixon in 1984.
The family will receive friends Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. with a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home 217 York Ave. Towanda, PA with Pastor Catherine Dawes of the Monroeton United Methodist Church officiating. Interment will be in the Franklin Center Cemetery, Franklin Township, PA. The family suggests that contributions be directed to the Monroeton United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 3, Monroeton, PA 18832 in Beverly’s memory.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
