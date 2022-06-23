On Friday, November 26th, 2021, our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister and Friend, Beverly Hallstead peacefully left us to be with her Lord after a short illness. She was a huge part of our family and a dear friend to all who met her. Many were also fortunate enough to receive one of her masterfully hand-crafted quilts, a true hallmark and a living legacy of her life.
Bev was a lifelong resident of Troy, PA and member of the North Street Community Church before moving to Longmont, Colorado in 2018. There she soon developed friendships with so many while living near to her younger daughter, Susan.
While in Troy, she volunteered many hours at the American Legion Post serving their veterans where many grew to love her as everyone who met her did. She was an avid supporter of the American Little League baseball program and regularly attended their annual World Series event in Williamsport, PA. Her skill at quilting was truly amazing; she won awards for both her quilts & her pies. Bev belonged to two Quilt Guilds: North Street Community Church ladies, where they made quilts for the homeless and Mountain Laurel Quilt Guild, located in Wellsboro, PA. Beverly spent many years as a volunteer for the Foster Grandparent Program of Central Pennsylvania.
All who knew her will recall being a recipient of her many acts of kindness – she truly lived her faith. All that knew her loved her kindness, forgiveness & her sense of humor.
Bev was predeceased by her husband of 33 years, Ray Hallstead, parents Arthur (1985) & Rita (Raybuck) Grove (1990) and a brother Robert Grove(1998). She is survived by her children: Cathy Rees (Bill) of Winter Park, FL; Mark Hallstead (Kim) of Spring Brook, PA; and Susan Hallstead Dabove (Juan) of Longmont, CO; and her grandchildren – Will Brewer (Brenda) (TX), Matthew (Ana) Hallstead (WA), Brooke Hallstead (Rocco) (PA), Tomas & Lena Dabove (CO) and first Great Granddaughter Elena Beverly Brewer.
She has her brothers Arthur Grove & Timothy Grove; and sisters Linda O’Dell & Barbara Kubilus and many nieces, nephews & cousins that have loved and adored her all their lives. Her nephew Albert Smith was a special treasure to her.
A cremation service has been held at cremation service has been held at the Howe Crematory & Mortuary, 439 Coffman St., Longmont, CO 80501. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on 9 July 2022 at the Sale Barn in Troy, PA.
