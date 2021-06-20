Beverly J. Close, 90, of Troy, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully, on Friday morning, June 18, 2021, at the Skilled Nursing Unit of the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital.
Beverly Jane was born in Ulysses, Pennsylvania on July 9, 1930, she was a daughter born to the late Orville and Jennie (Decker) Dickerson.
On April 9, 1946, Beverly married her soulmate Charles J. Close and together they shared 42 years of marriage and raised five children. Beverly, along with her husband, owned and operated Troy Dry Cleaners for over 30 years until retiring following Charles’ death in 1989.
Bev was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing and putting together jigsaw puzzles. In earlier years, she was a talented bowler. Those who knew Mrs. Close knew she was an independent, determined individual who possessed a strong will and work ethic. She was known for her keen sense of humor, a gift handed down to her children. Family was always most important, especially the love she shared with all her grandchildren.
Beverly was baptized in the Catholic faith and later enjoyed attending the Troy United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Close’s family wishes to express their sincere appreciation for the compassionate care Bev received by the entire staff during her stay at the Skilled Nursing Unit in Towanda.
Surviving are her children, Thomas (Dolores) Close of Troy, Rozenna (Bill) Hartman of Hanover, Alfred (Kathy) Close, Daniel (Darlene) Close, all of Troy, Charlotte (Kurt) Bastion of Canton; eight grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Besides her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by her siblings, Charlotte Weiser, Orville Dickerson Jr. and Gordon Dickerson.
A private family graveside service will be held at St. John’s Cemetery in Troy at the family’s convenience. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Beverly’s name to the Allen F. Pierce Free Library, 34 Fenner Ave. Troy, PA 16947.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive in Canton is assisting arrangements. Please share memories and condolences with the family at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
