On the evening of Saturday, June 20, 2020, Beverly J. Hamm of Troy passed away unexpectedly at Troy Community Hospital. She was 82 years of age. Born June 25, 1937 in Troy, she was the daughter of Harold M. and Evelyn (Walburn) Shedden. Beverly was the owner of B.J. Hamm Storage in LeRoy. She enjoyed wood working, crafts, puzzles, coin and stamp collecting, playing cards, playing aggravation, country music and going to garage sales. She also enjoyed walking, having coffee with friends every day at 1:30 p.m. and being with her family, especially at the annual Shedden-Walburn Reunion.
She is survived by her sons, Howard M. Hamm of Troy, Michael P. Hamm of Georgia; daughters, Lisa A. Tiebout of Sunbury and Phyllis J. (and Robert) Jones of Scranton; sister, Barbara J. Wright of Tunkhannock; sister-in-law, Rowena Shedden; eight grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Evelyn Shedden; infant sister, Connie; brother, Harold “Sonny” Shedden; sister, Mary Carney; grandson, Richard Paul Hamm, and granddaughter, Christina Kinner Sandor.
Visitation will be 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 24 at Morse and Kleese Funeral Home, 94 N. Center St., Canton, Pennsylvania. Service will follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Windfall Cemetery Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
