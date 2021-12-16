Beverly Jean Getz, age 74, formerly of Mildred, PA, passed away on Sunday, December 12, 2021, at the Willow Point Nursing Home, in Vestal, NY.
Bev was born March 2, 1947, in the Mills Hospital, Towanda, PA, the eldest of eleven children of the late Cedric & Alice Benjamin Northrup. She graduated from the Towanda High School, a member of the class of 1965.
She married David J. Getz of Dushore, PA on June 6, 1969. They celebrated 52 years of marriage this past June.
They made their home in Mildred, PA, where Bev worked for 27 years at the Endicott-Johnson Shoe Mfg. plant in Mildred, PA, until it closed. She worked for 3 years at the Hoffman Boot Factory in Dushore, PA.
Bev was a loving spouse and mother of her three girls. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Mildred, PA, and also was very active with the Ber-mil Fire Co. and Ambulance Association.
She was a member of Loyalsock Post #996 American Legion Auxiliary in Dushore, PA.
She is survived by her spouse David J. Getz Nichols, NY as well as three daughters: Suzanne (Steve) Brown Forksville, PA, Michelle (John) Rease Nichols, NY, and Laura (Chester) Evans Dushore, PA Five sisters: Barbara (Dennis), Smouse Monroeton, PA, Rita (Ed) Howell New Albany, PA, Rebecca (Jerome) Pedro Mildred, PA, Marguerite Fullmer Nichols, NY, and Cindy Capwell Wysox, PA
Two brothers-in-law: Robert R. (Mary) Getz Dushore, PA and Michael W. Getz Towanda, PA, a granddaughter: Naomi Brown and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by five brothers: Cedric Northrup Jr., Charles Northrup, George Northrup, Robert Northrup and Francis Northrup; sister-in-law: Karen Beirne-Getz, August 19, 2020; brothers-in-law: Charles Capwell and Herbert Fullmer.
A Transferal Service will be held on Monday, December 20 th , 2021 at 10:30 AM from the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA, and will be followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Mildred, PA with her pastor, Rev. Thomas J. Major, presiding. Interment will be in St. Basil’s Cemetery, Dushore, PA.
Friends and family may call on Sunday, December 19, 2021 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the Homer Funeral Home, 206 Water St., Dushore, PA.
The family will provide the flowers and ask that memorial contribution in her memory be given to the charity of one’s choice.
