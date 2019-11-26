Beverly L. Bailey, age 87, of Mainesburg, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 at Broad Acres Health and Rehabilitation in Wellsboro from an extended illness. She was born on Jan. 14, 1932 in Towanda, a daughter of Virgil and Mildred (Montgomery) Johnson. Beverly was married to Brenton Bailey. She worked as a farmer, seamstress, caterer, made wedding cakes, and put together floral arrangements. She also worked at Sylvania in Towanda and was a CNA at Broad Acres. Beverly owned and operated her own upholstery business.
Beverly is survived by her husband; five children, Dennis Bailey of Mainesburg, Colleen (Dale) Jones of Mainesburg, Michael (Lisa) Bailey of Mainesburg, Julie (Hugh) Heck of Mainesburg, and Lisa (Roger Strobridge) Davenport of Mansfield; and a sister, Theola Avery of Canton; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Richard Johnson, and Murray Johnson; and two grandsons, Josh Bailey, and Alan Hoover Jr.
Friends and family are invited to call from 1 to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, Pennsylvania. A memorial service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. Burial will take place in Gray Valley Cemetery. Visit www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
