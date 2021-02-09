On Sunday morning, Feb. 7, 2021, with a light snow falling, Beverly Louise Jayne Benscoter passed over, peacefully to her eternal home. Her family was with her at her home in South Auburn, Pennsylvania.
Beverly was the daughter of Leslie and Eva (Cornell) Jayne. She was born May 2, 1935 in Skinners Eddy.
On June 7, 1953 she married the love of her life, Lloyd Benscoter. Her goal in life was to be a housewife and mother.
She was the mother of Randy (Connie) Benscoter, Sandy (Randy) Campbell, Andy (Diane) Benscoter, all of Laceyville, Pennsylvania and Candy Benscoter of Wyalusing, Pennsylvania.
Beverly was a member of the class of 1953, graduating from the old Laceyville High School.
Beverly loved crafting — knitting, crocheting, ceramics, scrapbooking, card making, embroidery, counted cross stitch and the list goes on. The thing she loved the most was spending time with her family.
She was a member of the Beaver Meadows Church. For many years she was a member of South Auburn Methodist Church where she taught the young children in Sunday School with her good friend, Isabel Mowry. When Beverly and Lloyd were in Florida, she attended the Floral City Methodist Church.
She was a member of the local Birthday Club until it eventually disbanded. She was also a past member of the South Auburn Grange.
They spent a lot of years in Florida as “snow birds.” They had a great circle of friends with whom they spent lots of time. They decided to sell their winter home in Florida while they were able to come back intact together. Dementia was starting to claim Beverly’s body and Lloyd didn’t feel it was safe for them to travel to and from.
Besides her husband of 67 years and her four children, she is also survived by her eight grandchildren: Jason Benscoter of Meshoppen, Joshua (Katrina) Benscoter of Sugar Run, Heather (Shey) Sterling of Laceyville, Greg (Amanda) Campbell of Laceyville, Amber (Robert) Heed, Montrose, Alan Benscoter of Kentucky, Brian Benscoter of Montrose and Alex (Kerstian) Campbell of Laceyville.
She was also survived by 13 great-grandchildren: Dylan, Benjamin, Lucas, Wade, Tanner and Zoey Benscoter; Alyssa and Brinley Sterling; Cael and Bentley Heed; Tyler, Ian and Elliott Campbell.
She was survived by sisters and brother-in-law, Juanita McMicken of Sayre, Norma (Harry) Williams of Montrose; brothers-in-law, James Benscoter of North Hampton, John (Kristy) Benscoter of Laceyville; sisters-in-law, Joanne Ceconni, Janet (Bill) Smith of Laceyville, Sharon Smith of Tunkhannock, Judy (Michael) Melan; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her mother and father-in-law, Ivan and Frances (Grow) Benscoter; brothers and sisters-in-law, Harold and Ruth Jayne, Lloyd (Tommy) and Lolita Jayne; sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Claude Sherwood; sister-in-law, Dorothy Benscoter; brothers-in-law, Denton Smith, Tony Cecconi and Robert McMicken.
Memorial donations can be made in Beverly’s name to Beaver Meadows Church C/O Kathy Kulah, 7568 SR 3001 Meshoppen, PA 18630 or South Auburn Methodist Church C/O Karen Fuller, 334 Love Hill Rd., Meshoppen, PA 18630. Services for Beverly will be held at the convenience of the family. The family would like to thank Janet Ruhf, Jane Murphy and Beth Mowry, her caregivers, for all of their love and attention that was given to their wife, mother and grandmother.
Arrangements were made through the Sheldon Funeral Home, 459 Main St., Laceyville, PA. Online condolences may be made at www.sheldonfuneralhomes.com.
