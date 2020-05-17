Beverly Lynn (Bush) Smith lost her battle with Alzheimer’s on Tuesday evening, May 12, 2020 at the Smith Homestead, where she had been staying since the “Stay at Home” ruling was made for the Covid-19 Pandemic.
Beverly was born on Feb. 16, 1947 at the Colombia Hospital in Wilkensburg, Pennsylvania. She was one of two children born to the late Arthur R. Bush Sr. and Mildred I. Bush. After graduating from Turtle Creek High School in 1965, a suburb of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she worked as a secretary.
In January of 1970 she went to Eastern Christian College, in Bel Air, Maryland to be the secretary to J.T. Segroves, the president of the college. While there she met the love of her life, Evangelist Eric D. Smith, who was attending classes at that time. The young couple got married on Aug. 14, 1971 at her home church in Turtle Creek. Beverly’s whole focus from that time on was in being the best minister’s wife she could be. Helping with children’s ministry, Vacation Bible School, directing children’s choir, singing and playing the piano, as well as doing some concerts. All the while, faithfully being Eric’s secretary, helping to do the bulletins and newsletters, wherever the Lord led them to be. Helping with the ministry in nine churches in seven states, always by Eric’s side, turning each parsonage into a loving home. She was a wonderful sister, aunt, sister-in law and dear friend.
Surviving her is: Eric D. Smith, her husband of 48 years; her brother, Art Bush Jr. (Jean) of Chesapeake, Ohio; two nephews, Jeff (Trish) of Marion, Ohio, Tim (Esther) of Chesapeake; four great nieces and two great nephews; many first cousins; extended family and three special care givers, Tina Seeley, Caroline Jones and Esther Lapitan.
A celebration of Beverly’s life will be announced at a later date. There will be a graveside service held with Will Strunk, minister of the Grover Church of Christ officiating, held at the Beach Flats Cemetery. The family requests that those attending please follow the CDC ruling of social distancing and wearing masks.
Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, Inc., 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton, PA 17724, is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers you can contribute to the Alzheimer’s Disease Research for a cure, the link is: https://act.alz.org/site/TR/Events/Tributes-AlzeimersChampions?pxfid=622610&fr_id=1060&pg=fund or to the KYOWVA Evangelistic Association, 1541 South 7th Street, Ironton, OH 45638 in memory of Beverly Lynn Bush Smith.
