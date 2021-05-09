Beverly (Morgan) Seeley, Beloved wife of Fred Seeley, of Canton, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Beverly Jean was born Feb. 1, 1951, in Sayre, to the late Glen and Elizabeth (Best) Morgan. She was an only child born into a large extended family that gave her numerous special cousins who were just like siblings.
Bev was a life-long member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) of Alba. She was very active in the church and served as; a Sunday School Teacher, Youth Leader, Deaconess, Christian Woman’s Fellowship Member, and anchor for the yearly Church Bazaar.
Bev had a passion for quilting and was a member of the Loose Threads quilting club. She started when she made her first quilt for Brett and Karin’s wedding and made sure grandma Betty and grandma Doris stitched on the quilt as well. For over thirty years, following her first quilt, they both continued making them for many family members and friends. She also looked forward to the “marathon shopping days” with her “adopted sisters” Claire and Edye Waldemeyer. Beverly had many fond memories of times spent with her family, especially the Seeley Caribbean Cruise in 2016, where they needed twelve state rooms to house everyone, and their 50th wedding anniversary at the Alba Church of Christ in 2019. No family occasion was complete without one of Bev’s famous cakes that she proudly made. Beverly and Fred had a Christmas Room in their house, year-round, because Christmas was the most special day of their year.
Beverly will be remembered for being a dedicated worker and was employed by Dr. Rathbun’s Granville Chiropractor Center. Bev retired after serving nearly 20 years as office secretary, following the birth of her first grandchild. She took great pride in caring for her family and was the most giving person you could ever meet, family or friend alike. She would always tell her family “I love you, to the moon and back!”
Surviving is her husband; Fred Seeley of Canton, children; Brett (Karin) Seeley of Bloomsburg, Todd (Kristin) Seeley of Canton, Trevor (Tiffany) Seeley of Carlisle, grandchildren; Katrina, Annika, Ari, Lauren (Laurence) Chatterton, Sarah (Isaac) Asenjo-Luis, Michael, Marshall, Mason and Josephine, aunts and uncles; Doris Wright, Janice Ward, Paul Best, Dale (Kathy) Best, Dale (Dorothy) Morgan, John (Beverly) Morgan and Josephine Lewis as well as numerous cousins, church family, dear friends and Happy, her faithful canine companion.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021 from 4 to 7 P.M. at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton. The family requests masks are properly worn and social distancing are required while in attendance. A private funeral service, with burial following in Beech Flats Cemetery, will be officiated by her friend and Pastor, Charlotte Morse.
In lieu of flowers, consider a memorial donation in Beverly’s name to the Alba Church of Christ, 74 Church Drive, Alba, PA 16910 or the American Cancer Society, 1948 E. 3rd St., Williamsport, PA 17701. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
