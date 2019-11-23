Beverly S. (Wilmarth) Colton, 89

Beverly S. (Wilmarth) Colton, age 89, formerly of Alba, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at the Troy Community Hospital. Before that, she had been a resident of the Bradford County Manor for over two years.
Beverly Sue was born Oct. 1, 1930 in Binghamton, New York, a daughter of the late Frank and Laura (Sterling) Wilmarth. She attended both the New Milford and Canton schools. On May 18, 1951, Beverly married the love of her life Ronald Colton in New Milford.
Beverly worked at American Stores and Acme Markets in her younger years and then was employed at GTE Sylvania until her retirement in 1976.
Beverly was a 60+ year member of the First Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, in Alba, where she served as pianist and in earlier years, board secretary. She also served for many years as treasurer of the church’s ladies’ group, CWF-Christian Women’s Fellowship.
Mrs. Colton was a lifetime member of Minnequa Grange No. 754, obtaining the 7th degree, and was currently serving as its treasurer. She belonged to Pomona Grange No. 23, having served as Ceres, and to the Pennsylvania State Grange, having served as Flora, both in earlier years.
Beverly belonged to the Bradford County Council of Republican Women for 36 years, serving as chaplain and at one time, its president.
She served as majority inspector on the Alba Borough Election Board for many years and was also a member of LeRoy Heritage Museum, where many of her fine antiques and local history memorabilia went to be forever preserved and archived at the museum.
Beverly’s main focus, besides family and friends, were her church and all levels of politics and government – local, county, state and federal, having been named “Top Petition Signature Gatherer” by several county and state candidates running for office.
Bev shared a love of traveling and camping with her beloved husband, Ronald. They were members of the Good Sam and Tom Jack Indian Camping Clubs.
Surviving are daughters, Shirley (and Bud) Bentley, Bernita (and Joe) Renzo, all of Canton; sons, Ron (and Lorelei) Colton of Alba, and Randy (and LuAnn) Colton of Columbia Cross Roads; and a sister, Bernadine Herlt of Greenville, Texas. She is also survived by nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, Beverly was predeceased by a grandson, Kirk Ferguson; a granddaughter, Lindsay Colton; and a brother-in-law, George Herlt.
Calling hours will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019 at Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Drive, Canton and noon to 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the Alba First Christian Church, Route 14 in Alba. The funeral service and celebration of Beverly’s life will be at 1 p.m., at the church, with her Pastor Charlotte Morse officiating. Burial will follow in the East Canton Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial in Mrs. Colton’s name to the First Alba Christian Church’s music department, 74 Church Drive Alba, PA 16910. Please share memories and condolences at www.pepperfuneralhomes.com.
