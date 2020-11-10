Goodbyes are not forever; goodbyes are not the end; they simply mean we’ll miss you until we meet again …
Blanche A. Horton, 96, of Nichols, New York, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020 at the Elderwood Healthcare Facility in Waverly.
Blanche was born on Oct. 7, 1924 in Sayre, Pennsylvania, a daughter of James A. and Mame E. (Vose) Horton. Blanche enjoyed knitting and crocheting, completing word searches, bingo and craft classes at Elderwood. The twinkle she had in her eyes and the love in her heart for others will be fondly missed.
Blanche will be greatly missed by her sister-in-law, Karen Horton; niece and caregiver, Teri (Eric) Bomboy; nieces and nephew, Susie Nobles, Cheryl Schrader, Mary Ann Nobles, Jacquie Fisher, Patty Dorio and Dennis Fisher; great nieces and nephews, Rob and Justin Lathrop, Adam Bomboy, Becky Cahill Barton, Jason Cahill, Kim Picca, Michelle Bonillas and Scott Dorio.
Blanche was welcomed into heaven by her parents; a brother, Wayne “Doc” Horton; sisters, Frances Fisher, Reta Nobles and Emmajean Horton; and nephews, Jimmy Nobles, Wayne Nobles and Larry Fisher.
A private graveside service will be held on Nov. 20 at the Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pennsylvania. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.
Our hearts will be forever grateful for the kindnesses shown to our Aunt Bea while she was a resident of Elderwood. We thank you for all that you did to help make her stay comfortable. God Bless you all.
