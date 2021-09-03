Bob Baker, aka, Bake, a highly respected and accomplished journalist and cherished son of Arthur and Doris Baker passed away Wednesday at his home after a long and brave fight against cancer. He is survived by his wife Tina Kellogg, his furry son Sherman, and the family that claimed him as their own, Gerald, Bill, and Melody Kellogg and Lorita and husband Steve.
Bob Baker had a life filled with support of, and kindness to others. Bob loved people and sports. He was a graduate of Lockhaven University, earning a journalism degree in the first cohort of the journalism program offered by the University. Many know him from the years he spent at The Daily Review and his many interactions with coaches, students, and families. Bob served as Sports Editor at The Daily Review for over 20 years beginning his sojourn in 1981. He was a constant figure at all Bradford- Sullivan sporting events and throughout Pennsylvania, photographing students and then returning to the paper to work, often until early morning, to make sure all the information made the next day news. In addition to multiple awards for journalism, in 2002 he was inducted into the North Section Wrestling Hall of Fame. Bob embodied the professionalism, ethics, spirit, and heart of old time journalists.
In a difficult decision, Bob switched jobs in 2003 to allow for more time with his family and friends and to “adopt an 80 year old”. Bake worked for C&N Bank for 16 years and retired in 2019 but still remained active in local sports, reporting live on WTTC, WATS/WAVR and WHGL, where his vast knowledge, quick wit, and keen sense of timing made broadcasts interesting and entertaining as well as informative. He also simultaneously wrote articles for the Valley Sport Report and continued to support local community activities and charity events.
In addition to his love for others, Bake was an avid baseball enthusiast (Mets fan), and loved music. One of his favorite past times included engaging in any discussion or activity that centered on baseball, spouting facts and statistics about any and all teams, and staying glued to the television from spring training until the last pitch was thrown. Bake routinely participated in various fantasy sport leagues (unfortunately, as he often noted, not always with a great deal of success). His love for music was reflected in the continual rock music coming from any room or space he occupied and evidenced by his CD collection that covered all of one wall. He could also recognize any music, identifying the band and singing in tandem once a song was initiated.
The legacy Bake leaves is the model of a truly kind and decent individual. His life reflected the behaviors, actions, and values we all strive for, but often don’t meet. His decency and kindness were embedded in the essence of who he was and everyone that knew him benefited from having him in their lives. Bake’s every action was a reflection of his decency, compassion, and generous and pure soul. His loss will be felt not just by his family, but by all the lives he touched. He also left this life with a legacy of respect rare in the world today, and with knowledge of a life well lived for himself and others.
Unfortunately, after surviving open heart, brain, leg, and other surgeries, chemotherapy, radiation, and immunotherapy with courage, bravery, and never anything but a positive attitude and thank you to others, in the game of life and using a phrase that Bake would appreciate, the final ninth inning score was Bake three and cancer four.
In closing it seems appropriate to finish with Bake’s tag for column closings- “And don’t forget to give your pet an extra hug tonight.”
It is the request of family that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to You Too Animal Rescue (13489 Rt. 220,Towanda, Pa 18848) or the Bradford County Humane Society, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, Pa 18850 in his name.
Farewell services will be held on Sunday, September 5, with visitation from 1 – 4 and the memorial at 4 p.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Avenue, Towanda, Pa. Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.
