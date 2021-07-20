Bobbie Louise Sweigart was born Bobbie Louise Anderson on July 18, 1939 in Kentucky.
She was the beloved widow of Dr. Gene M. Sweigart, who practiced urology at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
Bobbie passed away peacefully on July 9, 2021 in Palm City, Florida.
She leaves behind a daughter, Darlene VanRiper and a half brother, Keith Bonin.
Cards may be sent to Darlene VanRiper PO Box 1623 Hobe Sound, FL 33475.
