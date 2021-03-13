Bonita Margaret (Acresti) Spencer passed away Thursday, March 11 surrounded by her family. Bonnie was born in February of 1938 in Syracuse, NY and graduated from Canton High School in 1956. In 1958, she married William LaMont Spencer Sr. Bill and Bonnie had six children. She was devoted to her family, raising five of those children while Bill served in Vietnam.
After Bill retired from the Air Force in 1974, he, Bonnie, and their children were happy to return to their hometown of Canton and enjoyed spending the remainder of their life together here. Bonnie’s heart and soul were filled with love for her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She took great pride in announcing each new baby, telling friends and family all about her 16 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren, and showing off her meticulously organized photo albums. She was a patriotic woman who made sure the flag flew at her house each day and was never left outside overnight. Bonnie enjoyed playing parlor games, crocheting, bird-watching, listening to music and watching the Virginian. She was a devout Catholic who attended daily mass at St. Michael Catholic Church and loved praying the rosary.
Bonnie spent her final years living with her daughter and son-in-law in the family homestead where her parents and grandparents lived before her and where she spent time raising her own children. Her family will be forever grateful for the aide and support provided by Hospice over the last year and the care and companionship of Barb Groover, who turned to out to be a formidable Aggravation rival.
Bonnie is predeceased by her beloved husband of 59 years, her eldest son William (Monty) Spencer II and eldest daughter Kathleen Spencer, her mother, Margaret Acresti, her father Anthony Benito Acresti, her brother, Michael Acresti, and great-granddaughter Evelyn Terry.
Surviving are her children: Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Cole, Cynthia (Archie) Vroman, David (Maxine) Spencer and Ramona Parker, daughter-in-law, Teresa Spencer; sister Rosemary (Alden) Fitzwater, as well as 16 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are invited to pay their last respects on Sunday, March 14 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Morse and Kleese Funeral Home in Canton (with a holy rosary prayed for repose of her soul beginning at 4:30 p.m.). There will be a funeral Mass Monday, March 15 at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Church (with a second holy rosary prayed for repose of her soul at 10:30 a.m.).
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Veterans of America — veteransofamerica.vet in honor of Mr. and Mrs. William Spencer. Visit morseandkleesefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.