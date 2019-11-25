Bonnie Bell Hilfiger, age 68 passed away unexpectedly in her home in Troy, Pennsylvania, on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019.
She was born in Sherburne, New York on Aug. 23, 1951, the daughter of Dr. Robert Stevens Bell and Grace MacBride Larrabee Bell. Her family moved from Sherburne to Camptown in 1963. She attended Wyalusing Valley High School and graduated with the Class of 1969. She received a B.S. in art education from Mansfield University.
Bonnie taught art and substituted for several years in the Wyalusing School District before becoming a self-employed artist. While living in New Albany and raising her children, she enjoyed teaching exercise classes and leading the local girl scout troop. Bonnie has always been very involved with church and community and was part of the United Methodist Women. She had a strong faith in God that was exemplified in all aspects of her life.
Bonnie was a well-known artist in the region and shared her love of art with many children and adults through art lessons and camps. Bonnie’s art spanned many different types and mediums. She especially loved face paintings, ornaments, portraits and murals. Many people will recognize the murals done on the Towanda Iron & Metal Inc. Wall along South Main Street, Towanda, Pennsylvania, that she first created in the late 1980s. She was a member of many art organizations in the area.
Besides art, her favorite hobbies were reading, gardening and baking. Bonnie loved her friends, family, children and grandchildren in such an endless, giving way. She made the world more beautiful, not only with the things she created but with the kind, pure person she was.
She is survived by her husband Gary Hilfiger of Troy, Pennsylvania; her three children from a previous marriage with Samuel Baker of Dubois, Pennsylvania: Dr. Wallace Baker (Heather) of Ventura, California, Micah Baker (Melissa) of New Albany, Pennsylvania, Kate Lowry (Brian) of Southbury, Connecticut; her brothers, Daniel Bell and Peter Bell (Nancy); nieces and nephews, Tory White (John), Emily Brennan (Robert), Tom Rossiter (Kim), Larissa Bacorn (Mitch), Ryan Bell (Chrissy), Melissa Payne (Jeremy) and Glenn Bell. She has many surviving close cousins, family and friends all around the country. Lastly, she is survived by her grandchildren: Alivia, Broden, Ashley, Jonathan, Chase, Joshua and Evan. She was preceded in death by her parents and 9-year-old brother, Timmy Bell.
A funeral service for Bonnie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019 from the Camptown Community Church with Pastor Joshua Yorks officiating. Interment will follow at the Camptown Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at the Sheldon Funeral Home, 155 Church Street, Wyalusing, PA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the following: www.gofundme.com (search for “Bonnie Bell Art Memorial”) or to C&N Bank, 428 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 with checks made out for “Bonnie Bell Art Memorial” for the establishment of an art memoriam created in her honor.
Online condolences may be made at www.SheldonFuneralHomes.com.
