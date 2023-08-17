On Wednesday, August 16, 2023, Bonnie Cutler Brown Treiber of Binghamton, NY, formerly of Le Raysville, PA fell into the arms of her Lord and Savior. She was born at Ideal Hospital on September 23, 1946 to William & Dorothy Benjamin Cutler who predeceased her in 1988 & 2005 respectively. She is also predeceased in 2020 by her husband Walt whom she married on Christmas Eve 1997; her younger brother William Cutler, Jr in 2016; older brother Edward Benjamin a/k/a “Count Desmond” in 2022.
She is survived by her 3 children: Kevin Brown of Athens, PA; Karen Brown Antalek of Nichols, NY and Brenda Brown Kovacs (Charles) of Towanda, PA; her sister Sally Cutler Hagadorn; her 8 grandchildren; Aerikka Brown, Kelsii Brown, Shawn Antalek (Caroline,) Nicholas Brown (Samantha), Kristine Bonnie Mae Brown Crawford (Tyler), Rachel Kovacs, Ayden Brown & Ethan Kovacs; and her 3 great-grandchildren Kellan Brown, Chloe Antalek & Easton Crawford. She is also survived by her best friend of over 60 years, Paula Baier Finnerty Hodge.
Bonnie was a 1964 graduate of Northeast Bradford High School in Rome, PA., retired as secretary from the Johnson City Fire Department on Harry L. Drive in Johnson City, NY., loved daffodils and was an avid fan of Derek Jeter & the New York Yankees.
Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing the special gift Bonnie was to all of us on Saturday, August 19th from 11 – 1 pm at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. Memories and condolences may also be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com
