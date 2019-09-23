On the morning of Friday, Sept. 21, 2019, Bonnie Jean (Robert) Crawford of Canton Township passed away peacefully at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was 73 years of age. Born Sept. 1, 1946 in Columbus, Georgia, she was the daughter of Clarence Burton Robert and Geraldine M. (Brown) Robert. When Clarence was discharged from the military, the family returned to their original home area, Bradford County, settling in Columbia Cross Roads. Young Bonnie was blessed with a strong work ethic and a desire to help others, so she pursued a career as a registered nurse. Over the years she worked at several elder care facilities in the Northern Tier, the most recent being Dar-Way Elder Care in Sullivan County. Bonnie enjoyed crocheting, needlepoint, bowling, camping and traveling.
She is survived by her husband, Harry Crawford, at home; her mother and step-father, Geraldine and Clayton Crout; sons Michael (Katrina) Crawford of Southport, North Carolina, David (Kathi) Crawford of Alba; daughter, Theresa Crawford of Elkland, Pennsylvania; sister, Beverly Parker of W. Columbia, South Carolina; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her father, Clarence B. Robert; sister, Brenda Overein; brother, Burton Robert; and sister-in-law, Sharon Robert.
In keeping with Bonnie’s wishes there are no public calling hours or services. A private interment will be under the direction of Morse and Kleese Funeral Home. (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
