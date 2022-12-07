Bonnie L. Vroman, 64, of Troy, PA, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
Bonnie’s expressed wishes were services and burial be private and at the convenience of the family.
The Pepper Funeral Home and Cremation Facility, 578 Springbrook Dr., Canton is in the caring assistance of arrangements. A full and comprehensive obituary will be in tomorrow’s paper.
Visit www.pepperfuneralhomes.com to express memories and/or condolences to the family.
